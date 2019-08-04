Contrasting of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

As Biotechnology companies, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 32 35.00 N/A -5.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Volatility & Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.83 beta. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 87.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -49.07% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.