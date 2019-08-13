Contrasting of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility & Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 0.59 beta and it is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novo Nordisk A/S are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 9.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was more bullish than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.