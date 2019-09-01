Contrasting of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.84
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|92
|7.68
|N/A
|3.36
|28.57
In table 1 we can see Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk & Volatility
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta which is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -12.24% and its average price target is $88.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.95%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14.37%
|4.79%
|96.86%
|160.76%
|153.72%
|263.95%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has stronger performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Summary
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.
