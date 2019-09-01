Contrasting of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 92 7.68 N/A 3.36 28.57

In table 1 we can see Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta which is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -12.24% and its average price target is $88.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.95%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has stronger performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.