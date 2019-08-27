Contrasting of EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) and Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) and Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream LLC 11 0.47 N/A -0.59 0.00 Frank’s International N.V. 6 1.77 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EnLink Midstream LLC and Frank’s International N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) and Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream LLC 0.00% -9.1% -1.9% Frank’s International N.V. 0.00% -7.4% -6.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.95 shows that EnLink Midstream LLC is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Frank’s International N.V.’s 1.4 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EnLink Midstream LLC is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Frank’s International N.V. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Frank’s International N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EnLink Midstream LLC.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for EnLink Midstream LLC and Frank’s International N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream LLC 0 3 1 2.25 Frank’s International N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

EnLink Midstream LLC has a 71.90% upside potential and an average price target of $12.6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EnLink Midstream LLC and Frank’s International N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.21% and 43.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of EnLink Midstream LLC’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.3% of Frank’s International N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EnLink Midstream LLC -4.67% -6.43% -13.36% -13.51% -40.19% 1.16% Frank’s International N.V. -2.23% 3.83% -0.52% -3.06% -31.08% 9.2%

For the past year EnLink Midstream LLC’s stock price has smaller growth than Frank’s International N.V.

Summary

Frank’s International N.V. beats EnLink Midstream LLC on 5 of the 8 factors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC is a subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties; and offers well construction and well intervention rental equipment, services, and products. FrankÂ’s International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.