Contrasting of EnerSys (ENS) and OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

We will be comparing the differences between EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys 64 0.99 N/A 3.42 19.90 OSI Systems Inc. 102 1.63 N/A 2.08 54.12

Demonstrates EnerSys and OSI Systems Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. OSI Systems Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than EnerSys. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. EnerSys is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 0.00% 12.9% 5.7% OSI Systems Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

EnerSys has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, OSI Systems Inc.’s beta is 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of EnerSys are 2.5 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor OSI Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. EnerSys can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OSI Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for EnerSys and OSI Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 0 0 0.00 OSI Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of OSI Systems Inc. is $119, which is potential 12.60% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EnerSys and OSI Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of EnerSys’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.8% of OSI Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EnerSys -0.35% 0.19% -1.2% -18.65% -14.25% -12.24% OSI Systems Inc. 0.14% -2.29% 10.14% 27.11% 45.73% 53.56%

For the past year EnerSys had bearish trend while OSI Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

OSI Systems Inc. beats EnerSys on 7 of the 11 factors.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles. The companyÂ’s reserve power products also include thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. In addition, the company offers motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. It sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Asia, Australia, and Oceania. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001 to reflect its focus on the energy systems business. EnerSys was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The companyÂ’s Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. Its Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs and Statcorp Medical names for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The companyÂ’s Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment offers optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics name for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. This segment also provides electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and skin care applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Briton EMS, Union Four, and Altaflex names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, it offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.