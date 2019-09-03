Contrasting of Enerplus Corporation (ERF) and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)

We are contrasting Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 1.14 5.79 Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 17 7.30 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enerplus Corporation and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 12% Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0.00% -2.9% -1.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enerplus Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enerplus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Enerplus Corporation and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s potential upside is 30.55% and its consensus target price is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enerplus Corporation and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 98.3% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of Enerplus Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enerplus Corporation 0.3% -11.02% -23.56% -25.45% -49.12% -14.69% Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0.31% -0.31% -2.73% -3.89% -27.38% 18.19%

For the past year Enerplus Corporation has -14.69% weaker performance while Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has 18.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP beats on 5 of the 9 factors Enerplus Corporation.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of March 29, 2017, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres in 20 states and onshore basin in the continental United States, including approximately 48,000 gross producing wells with approximately 29,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.