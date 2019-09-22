Contrasting of Enerplus Corporation (ERF) and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration businesses, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 1.14 5.79 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 9 1.08 N/A -2.13 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enerplus Corporation and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 12% Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 0.00% -7.5% -4.5%

Volatility and Risk

Enerplus Corporation has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has beta of 1.67 which is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enerplus Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enerplus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Enerplus Corporation and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s potential upside is 6.66% and its average price target is $7.85.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of Enerplus Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Enerplus Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enerplus Corporation 0.3% -11.02% -23.56% -25.45% -49.12% -14.69% Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 7.75% 0.11% -4.24% -19.14% -53.81% -4.24%

For the past year Enerplus Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Summary

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Enerplus Corporation.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.