Contrasting of Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) and Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC)

We will be comparing the differences between Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) and Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery Inc. 10 6.46 N/A 0.46 23.87 Clarivate Analytics Plc 15 5.50 N/A -136.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Energy Recovery Inc. and Clarivate Analytics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Energy Recovery Inc. and Clarivate Analytics Plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 14.2% Clarivate Analytics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Energy Recovery Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Clarivate Analytics Plc has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Energy Recovery Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Clarivate Analytics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Energy Recovery Inc. and Clarivate Analytics Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clarivate Analytics Plc 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Clarivate Analytics Plc’s average price target is $16.5, while its potential downside is -5.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.8% of Energy Recovery Inc. shares and 18.4% of Clarivate Analytics Plc shares. About 3.2% of Energy Recovery Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.51% of Clarivate Analytics Plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Recovery Inc. -4.52% 4.27% 13.78% 46.01% 36.4% 63.15% Clarivate Analytics Plc 3.07% 9.45% 14.39% 57.57% 0% 72.25%

For the past year Energy Recovery Inc. has weaker performance than Clarivate Analytics Plc

Summary

Energy Recovery Inc. beats Clarivate Analytics Plc on 6 of the 9 factors.

