Contrasting of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) and SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) and SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels Inc. 3 24.15 N/A -0.30 0.00 SRC Energy Inc. 5 1.79 N/A 1.00 4.07

Table 1 demonstrates Energy Fuels Inc. and SRC Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Energy Fuels Inc. and SRC Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SRC Energy Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 9.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Comparatively, 1.3% are SRC Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Fuels Inc. -2.67% -41.1% -38.51% -37.24% -37.46% -36.14% SRC Energy Inc. 1.49% -19.05% -31.54% -21.08% -64.18% -13.19%

For the past year Energy Fuels Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than SRC Energy Inc.

Summary

SRC Energy Inc. beats Energy Fuels Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SRC Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332,400 net acres under lease, which are located in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin; and operated 288 net producing wells. The company was formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation and changed its name to SRC Energy Inc. in March 2017. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.