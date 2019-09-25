Contrasting of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) and Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) and Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels Inc. 3 23.10 N/A -0.30 0.00 Solitario Zinc Corp. N/A -190.43 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Energy Fuels Inc. and Solitario Zinc Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Energy Fuels Inc. and Solitario Zinc Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Solitario Zinc Corp. 0.00% -10.9% -10.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Energy Fuels Inc. and Solitario Zinc Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 5.2% respectively. Comparatively, Solitario Zinc Corp. has 16.25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Fuels Inc. -2.67% -41.1% -38.51% -37.24% -37.46% -36.14% Solitario Zinc Corp. -1.49% -8.6% -22.27% 11.38% -21.8% 33.58%

For the past year Energy Fuels Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance while Solitario Zinc Corp. has 33.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Energy Fuels Inc. beats Solitario Zinc Corp.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds interests in the BongarÃ¡ project comprising 16 concessions that covers an area of 12,600 hectares located in the Department of Amazonas, northern Peru; Chambara zinc property located in northern Peru; Newmont Alliance and the La Promesa project located in Peru. The company also owns royalty interests in Yanacocha royalty property in Peru; Pedra Branca platinum-palladium project in Brazil; and Montana royalty property in the United States; and Norcan and Aconchi royalty properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. Solitario Zinc Corp. was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.