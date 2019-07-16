Contrasting of Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) and PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)

Since Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) and PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Americas S.A. 9 0.71 N/A 1.03 7.62 PG&E Corporation 19 0.56 N/A -13.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enel Americas S.A. and PG&E Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Enel Americas S.A. and PG&E Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Americas S.A. 0.00% 18.1% 4.4% PG&E Corporation 0.00% -44.9% -9.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.51 shows that Enel Americas S.A. is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PG&E Corporation’s 115.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.15 beta.

Liquidity

Enel Americas S.A.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, PG&E Corporation which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. PG&E Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enel Americas S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Enel Americas S.A. and PG&E Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Americas S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 PG&E Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

Competitively the average target price of PG&E Corporation is $20.58, which is potential 16.01% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enel Americas S.A. and PG&E Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 88.6% respectively. About 62% of Enel Americas S.A.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.21% are PG&E Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enel Americas S.A. -6.09% -11.98% -22.56% -0.88% -24.86% -11.88% PG&E Corporation -10.86% -23.86% 18.74% -54.76% -58.22% -23.96%

For the past year Enel Americas S.A. has stronger performance than PG&E Corporation

Summary

Enel Americas S.A. beats on 6 of the 9 factors PG&E Corporation.

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 11,014 megawatts of installed capacity and 14.1 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in northern and central California. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and photovoltaic. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.