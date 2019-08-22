Contrasting of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)

Since Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.65 N/A 0.02 263.33 Cision Ltd. 12 1.40 N/A -0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Cision Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Cision Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cision Ltd.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Cision Ltd. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Cision Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Cision Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 49.70% at a $7.5 consensus price target. Competitively Cision Ltd. has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 104.38%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cision Ltd. is looking more favorable than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.1% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares and 54.4% of Cision Ltd. shares. 3.7% are Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Cision Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72% Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cision Ltd.

Summary

Cision Ltd. beats Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.