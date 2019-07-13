Contrasting of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Both Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.63 N/A 0.02 275.00 CDK Global Inc. 54 2.65 N/A 2.92 17.55

Table 1 highlights Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and CDK Global Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CDK Global Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than CDK Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and CDK Global Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3%

Volatility and Risk

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CDK Global Inc. has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, CDK Global Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. CDK Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and CDK Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 53.69% for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. with average price target of $7.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares and 86.4% of CDK Global Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of CDK Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. -3.88% -26.67% -33.47% -42.71% -45% -25.56% CDK Global Inc. -3.7% -14.45% -9.27% 0.97% -20.14% 7.06%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has -25.56% weaker performance while CDK Global Inc. has 7.06% stronger performance.

Summary

CDK Global Inc. beats Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.