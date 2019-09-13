Contrasting of Endologix Inc. (ELGX) and Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) and Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix Inc. 7 0.56 N/A -8.78 0.00 Avanos Medical Inc. 41 2.72 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Endologix Inc. and Avanos Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Endologix Inc. and Avanos Medical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix Inc. 0.00% -231.2% -26.4% Avanos Medical Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Endologix Inc. has a 0.37 beta, while its volatility is 63.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Avanos Medical Inc.’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Endologix Inc. are 1.6 and 0.9. Competitively, Avanos Medical Inc. has 2.8 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Avanos Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Endologix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Endologix Inc. and Avanos Medical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Avanos Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Endologix Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 77.58%. Avanos Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus price target and a 25.56% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Endologix Inc. looks more robust than Avanos Medical Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Endologix Inc. and Avanos Medical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.4% and 95.9%. Endologix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, 0.2% are Avanos Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endologix Inc. 1.62% -6.76% 7.81% -8.48% -85.95% -3.63% Avanos Medical Inc. -2.44% -6.39% -5.72% -10.27% -26.14% -9.09%

For the past year Endologix Inc. has stronger performance than Avanos Medical Inc.

Summary

Avanos Medical Inc. beats Endologix Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which attach to the main body of its EVAR device, allowing physicians to customize it to fit the patientÂ’s anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.