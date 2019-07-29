Contrasting of Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) and Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Since Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) and Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) are part of the Diversified Electronics industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Wire Corporation 56 0.88 N/A 3.83 14.03 Methode Electronics Inc. 28 1.13 N/A 2.61 10.86

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Encore Wire Corporation and Methode Electronics Inc. Methode Electronics Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Encore Wire Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Encore Wire Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Methode Electronics Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Wire Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 10.1% Methode Electronics Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 9.8%

Risk and Volatility

Encore Wire Corporation has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Methode Electronics Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Encore Wire Corporation is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Methode Electronics Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Encore Wire Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Methode Electronics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Encore Wire Corporation and Methode Electronics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Wire Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Methode Electronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Methode Electronics Inc. has a consensus price target of $43, with potential upside of 41.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Encore Wire Corporation and Methode Electronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.1% and 98.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Encore Wire Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 3.6% are Methode Electronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Wire Corporation -5.12% -11.15% -1.32% 7.19% 14.57% 7.19% Methode Electronics Inc. -2.21% -4.1% 2.94% -4.06% -32.14% 21.64%

For the past year Encore Wire Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Methode Electronics Inc.

Summary

Encore Wire Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Methode Electronics Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead frames, and sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing and other technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Interface segment provides various copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions for the aerospace, appliance, commercial food service, construction, consumer, material handling, medical, military, mining, point-of-sale, and telecommunication markets. Its solutions consist of conductive polymers, industrial safety radio remote controls, optical and copper transceivers, and solid-state field-effect consumer touch panels; and services include the design and installation of fiber optic and copper infrastructure systems, and manufacturing active and passive optical components. The Power Products segment manufactures braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated bus bars and devices, custom power-product assemblies, high-current low voltage flexible power cabling systems, and powder coated bus bars that are used in aerospace, computer, industrial and power conversion, military, telecommunication, and transportation markets and applications. The Other segment offers medical devices, inverters and battery systems, and insulated gate bipolar transistor solutions. Methode Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.