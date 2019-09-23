Contrasting of Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.56 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 10 21.03 N/A 1.59 5.62

Table 1 highlights Encore Capital Group Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Encore Capital Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Encore Capital Group Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Encore Capital Group Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 4.77%. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has 9.73% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.