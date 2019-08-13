Contrasting of Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 32 0.84 N/A 4.76 7.56 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.55 N/A 0.63 23.82

Demonstrates Encore Capital Group Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Encore Capital Group Inc. is presently more affordable than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Encore Capital Group Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Encore Capital Group Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Encore Capital Group Inc. has a 10.23% upside potential and an average target price of $40.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares and 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.