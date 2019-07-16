Contrasting of Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 31 0.77 N/A 4.76 7.37 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 21.08 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Encore Capital Group Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Encore Capital Group Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Encore Capital Group Inc. is $40.5, with potential upside of 20.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares and 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares. 2.3% are Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 25.16% 21.39% 10.08% 38.78% -21.37% 49.23% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -0.38% -2.77% 0% -1.13% -14.47% 10.74%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.