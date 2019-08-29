Contrasting of Enbridge Inc. (ENB) and Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Both Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) and Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge Inc. 36 0.00 N/A 1.61 20.78 Cheniere Energy Inc. 66 1.82 N/A 0.99 65.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cheniere Energy Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Enbridge Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Enbridge Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cheniere Energy Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 2.4% Cheniere Energy Inc. 0.00% -40.5% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

Enbridge Inc. has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cheniere Energy Inc. has a 1.12 beta and it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enbridge Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enbridge Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enbridge Inc. and Cheniere Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.5% and 93.1%. Insiders owned roughly 9.2% of Enbridge Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cheniere Energy Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enbridge Inc. -4.57% -7.69% -9.34% -8.62% -5.44% 7.43% Cheniere Energy Inc. -3.5% -7.09% 1.09% -1.51% 1.8% 10.07%

For the past year Enbridge Inc. was less bullish than Cheniere Energy Inc.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Inc. beats Enbridge Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Distribution segment operates as a natural gas utility that serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Central and Eastern Ontario, and Northern New York State, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Gas Pipelines and Processing segment holds interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities, including the Alliance pipeline and the Vector pipeline, as well as transmission and gathering pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico; and the Aux Sable, a natural gas fractionation and extraction facility. The Green Power and Transmission segment engages in the renewable energy projects, such as wind, solar, and geothermal projects with a generating capacity of approximately 1,900 megawatts; and operates waste heat recovery facilities. The Energy Services segment provides energy supply and marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; crude oil and NGL marketing services; physical barrel marketing services; and natural gas marketing services. This segment also provides natural gas supply, transportation, balancing, and storage services for third parties. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.