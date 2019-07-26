Contrasting of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Since Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 90 6.72 N/A 3.71 24.22 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.01 N/A -5.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.29 beta means Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 29.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. Its competitor Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $1.75, while its potential upside is 164.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.4% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 10% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.