Contrasting of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|90
|6.76
|N/A
|3.71
|20.20
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|19.3%
|18.2%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
Volatility and Risk
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. aTyr Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 2.3 beta which makes it 130.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Its competitor aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.31%
|-12.8%
|-12.18%
|-5.06%
|-22.96%
|5.92%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
