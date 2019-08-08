Contrasting of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 90 6.76 N/A 3.71 20.20 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Volatility and Risk

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. aTyr Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 2.3 beta which makes it 130.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Its competitor aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.