Contrasting of Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enable Midstream Partners LP 13 1.60 N/A 1.13 12.32 Plains GP Holdings L.P. 24 0.11 N/A 2.78 8.68

Table 1 demonstrates Enable Midstream Partners LP and Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Plains GP Holdings L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than Enable Midstream Partners LP. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Enable Midstream Partners LP’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Plains GP Holdings L.P., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Enable Midstream Partners LP and Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enable Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 6.8% 4.1% Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0.00% 24.7% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.23 beta means Enable Midstream Partners LP’s volatility is 23.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Plains GP Holdings L.P. has beta of 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enable Midstream Partners LP. Its rival Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Plains GP Holdings L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Enable Midstream Partners LP and Plains GP Holdings L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enable Midstream Partners LP 0 1 1 2.50 Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Enable Midstream Partners LP’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 19.62%. On the other hand, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s potential upside is 28.38% and its consensus price target is $28. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Plains GP Holdings L.P. seems more appealing than Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19% of Enable Midstream Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.9% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Enable Midstream Partners LP shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enable Midstream Partners LP -1.49% 0.22% -1.28% -11.27% -23.67% 2.96% Plains GP Holdings L.P. -2.78% -3.28% 2.24% 4.41% 0.25% 20.2%

For the past year Enable Midstream Partners LP has weaker performance than Plains GP Holdings L.P.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Plains GP Holdings L.P. beats Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s natural gas gathering and processing assets are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana; crude oil gathering assets are located in North Dakota; and natural gas transportation and storage assets extend from western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana, from Louisiana to Illinois, in Oklahoma, and from Louisiana to Alabama. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 12,900 miles of gathering pipelines; 14 processing plants with 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity; approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines; approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and 8 natural gas storage facilities with 85.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.