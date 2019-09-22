Contrasting of EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Both EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Vale S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 0.73 17.87

Demonstrates EMX Royalty Corporation and Vale S.A. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EMX Royalty Corporation and Vale S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Vale S.A. 0.00% 8.6% 4.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for EMX Royalty Corporation and Vale S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Vale S.A. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Vale S.A.’s consensus price target is $16.25, while its potential upside is 40.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EMX Royalty Corporation and Vale S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.1% and 20.2%. Insiders held 13.94% of EMX Royalty Corporation shares. Competitively, Vale S.A. has 38.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMX Royalty Corporation 3.82% 9.68% 17.67% 18.26% 8.8% 20.35% Vale S.A. -3.2% -6.75% 4.93% 3.18% -8.73% -1.52%

For the past year EMX Royalty Corporation has 20.35% stronger performance while Vale S.A. has -1.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Vale S.A. beats on 7 of the 8 factors EMX Royalty Corporation.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.