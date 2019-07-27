Contrasting of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 15 6.12 N/A 0.36 42.87 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -37.48 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 1.5% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.9 beta. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s 0.47 beta is the reason why it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has a 27.03% upside potential and an average price target of $18. Meanwhile, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s average price target is $4, while its potential upside is 1.78%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 54.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.6% are Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 1.63% -1.39% 0.26% -2.69% -8.36% 9.35% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -0.97% 0% -9.09% -7.24% -14.58% 1.49%

For the past year Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Empire State Realty Trust Inc. beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.