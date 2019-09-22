Contrasting of Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.98 N/A 0.39 35.55 VICI Properties Inc. 22 11.86 N/A 1.47 14.55

Table 1 highlights Empire State Realty OP L.P. and VICI Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. VICI Properties Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP L.P. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Empire State Realty OP L.P. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and VICI Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively VICI Properties Inc. has an average target price of $25.88, with potential upside of 12.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 99.2% of VICI Properties Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are VICI Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16% VICI Properties Inc. -0.51% -4.26% -6.53% -0.23% 4.56% 13.63%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bearish trend while VICI Properties Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors VICI Properties Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.