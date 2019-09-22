Contrasting of Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Since Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|15
|5.98
|N/A
|0.39
|35.55
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|12
|1.75
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Clipper Realty Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Clipper Realty Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.5%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Clipper Realty Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Clipper Realty Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a 45.45% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 70.2% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|-4.12%
|-10.68%
|-10.9%
|-13.5%
|-16.94%
|-5.16%
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|9.38%
|4.43%
|-9.84%
|-11.29%
|12.14%
|-11.63%
For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has stronger performance than Clipper Realty Inc.
Summary
Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Clipper Realty Inc.
Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.
