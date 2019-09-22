Contrasting of Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Since Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.98 N/A 0.39 35.55 Clipper Realty Inc. 12 1.75 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Clipper Realty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Clipper Realty Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Clipper Realty Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Clipper Realty Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a 45.45% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 70.2% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16% Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has stronger performance than Clipper Realty Inc.

Summary

Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Clipper Realty Inc.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.