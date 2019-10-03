Contrasting of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 5.04M -7.78 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 9.01M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 163,859,808.83% -313.7% -215.9% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1,808,147,702.19% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 23.6%. About 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.