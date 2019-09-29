Contrasting of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

This is a contrast between Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 5.04M -7.78 0.00 Galapagos NV 164 0.00 37.11M -1.69 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Galapagos NV’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 158,296,428.91% -313.7% -215.9% Galapagos NV 22,652,911.73% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Galapagos NV can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Galapagos NV’s consensus target price is $199, while its potential upside is 29.34%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares and 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Galapagos NV.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Galapagos NV beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.