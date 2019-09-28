Contrasting of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

We are contrasting Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 5.01M -7.78 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 13 -0.47 102.38M 0.61 18.55

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 155,036,360.82% -313.7% -215.9% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 783,920,367.53% 28.6% 25.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.82 beta indicates that Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 182.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s consensus price target is $19, while its potential upside is 30.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 8.7% and 76.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.