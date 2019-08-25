Contrasting of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

As Biotechnology companies, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.74 N/A -7.78 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.19 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.82 shows that Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 182.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 257.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.57 beta.

Liquidity

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is $19, which is potential 718.97% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.7% and 25.5% respectively. 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.