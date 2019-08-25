Contrasting of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

As Biotechnology companies, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|8
|6.74
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|7.19
|N/A
|-4.54
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-30.9%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 2.82 shows that Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 182.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 257.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.57 beta.
Liquidity
Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is $19, which is potential 718.97% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.7% and 25.5% respectively. 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-18.96%
|-41.55%
|-64.55%
|-67.34%
|-26.56%
For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.
