Contrasting of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 0.53 N/A -7.78 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.53 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.82 beta, while its volatility is 182.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s 135.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Cambrex Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2 respectively. Cambrex Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Cambrex Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Cambrex Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $49 average price target and a 18.93% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Cambrex Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 0%. Insiders held 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.