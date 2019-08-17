Contrasting of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.80 N/A -7.78 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 91.08 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.82 beta indicates that Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 182.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. BioPharmX Corporation has a 0.07 beta and it is 93.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares and 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. About 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.