Contrasting of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 5.04M -7.78 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 42 0.00 43.70M -5.29 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 158,296,428.91% -313.7% -215.9% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 104,997,597.31% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Meanwhile, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s average price target is $78.17, while its potential upside is 88.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares and 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.