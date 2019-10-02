Contrasting of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 5.04M -7.78 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 159,417,997.79% -313.7% -215.9% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 105,780,625.91% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 0%. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.5%. Competitively, 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.