Contrasting of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|5.04M
|-7.78
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|2.41M
|-1.08
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|159,417,997.79%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|105,780,625.91%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 0%. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.5%. Competitively, 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Artelo Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
