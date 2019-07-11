Contrasting of Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) and Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) and Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Electronic Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerson Radio Corp. 1 2.40 N/A -0.11 0.00 Universal Electronics Inc. 35 0.84 N/A 1.38 31.57

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Emerson Radio Corp. and Universal Electronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerson Radio Corp. 0.00% -14.9% -12.6% Universal Electronics Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2%

Volatility & Risk

Emerson Radio Corp. has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Universal Electronics Inc.’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

Emerson Radio Corp.’s Current Ratio is 47.2 while its Quick Ratio is 42.1. On the competitive side is, Universal Electronics Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Emerson Radio Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Universal Electronics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Emerson Radio Corp. and Universal Electronics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerson Radio Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Universal Electronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Universal Electronics Inc. is $45, which is potential 6.74% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Emerson Radio Corp. and Universal Electronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 95.4% respectively. 72.44% are Emerson Radio Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% are Universal Electronics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emerson Radio Corp. -0.83% -5.51% -11.76% -17.81% -17.81% -16.67% Universal Electronics Inc. -1.4% 12.59% 55.72% 18.32% 51.18% 72.23%

For the past year Emerson Radio Corp. has -16.67% weaker performance while Universal Electronics Inc. has 72.23% stronger performance.

Summary

Universal Electronics Inc. beats Emerson Radio Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.