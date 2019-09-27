Contrasting of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 0.97 43.28M 0.73 60.80 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 13.39M -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 89,904,445.37% 4.3% 2.5% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 407,560,723.20% -212.2% -66.6%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.58. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 134.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

2.1 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Its rival Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6 and 6 respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 26.42% upside potential and an average target price of $64.5.

The shares of both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.9% and 50.3% respectively. About 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend while Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.