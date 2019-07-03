Contrasting of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 54 2.78 N/A 0.73 62.31 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 8 18.52 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.39 beta means Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s volatility is 39.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 0.56 beta and it is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dynavax Technologies Corporation are 4.6 and 4.1 respectively. Dynavax Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 50.14% for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. with average price target of $69.5. Meanwhile, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 587.02%. Based on the results shown earlier, Dynavax Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares and 84.6% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders held 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.