Contrasting of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 49 2.46 N/A 0.73 60.80 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 24.59 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s consensus target price is $71.5, while its potential upside is 63.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.9% and 10.6%. Insiders owned 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend while Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.