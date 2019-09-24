Contrasting of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 12 1.78 N/A -0.52 0.00 Rollins Inc. 37 5.92 N/A 0.69 48.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and Rollins Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and Rollins Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.3% Rollins Inc. 0.00% 32.4% 20.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Rollins Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rollins Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and Rollins Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rollins Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$11.65 is Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 17.44%. Competitively the average target price of Rollins Inc. is $36.5, which is potential 7.07% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Emerald Expositions Events Inc. looks more robust than Rollins Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.8% of Rollins Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Rollins Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -2.11% -4.48% -23.64% -24.07% -44.65% -13.61% Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12%

For the past year Rollins Inc. has weaker performance than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Summary

Rollins Inc. beats Emerald Expositions Events Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.