Contrasting of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX) and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)

Both Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 10 -0.98 24.45M -0.52 0.00 PRGX Global Inc. 5 -8.83 15.65M 0.04 136.83

Table 1 highlights Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and PRGX Global Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and PRGX Global Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 249,235,474.01% -4.8% -2.3% PRGX Global Inc. 296,227,593.65% 4.6% 2.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, PRGX Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. PRGX Global Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and PRGX Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 23.15% for Emerald Expositions Events Inc. with average target price of $11.65.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and PRGX Global Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76.5%. Insiders held 0.9% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. shares. Comparatively, PRGX Global Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -2.11% -4.48% -23.64% -24.07% -44.65% -13.61% PRGX Global Inc. -15.26% -16.89% -28.9% -38.42% -37.67% -40.76%

For the past year Emerald Expositions Events Inc. was less bearish than PRGX Global Inc.

Summary

PRGX Global Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.