Contrasting of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX) and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 13 2.12 N/A -0.52 0.00 BrightView Holdings Inc. 15 0.81 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.3% BrightView Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, BrightView Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. BrightView Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.2% are BrightView Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -1.39% -3.56% -11.64% 12.14% -36.22% 3.32% BrightView Holdings Inc. 2.01% 11.84% 21.42% 20.72% 0% 63.76%

For the past year Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BrightView Holdings Inc.

Summary

BrightView Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

