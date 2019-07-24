Contrasting of Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

This is a contrast between Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial Corp 31 2.94 N/A 1.40 22.19 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 8 4.37 N/A 0.63 12.18

In table 1 we can see Emclaire Financial Corp and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TrustCo Bank Corp NY appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial Corp. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Emclaire Financial Corp’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Emclaire Financial Corp and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial Corp 0.00% 7.1% 0.6% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0.00% 12.6% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Emclaire Financial Corp’s current beta is 0.64 and it happens to be 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1.1 beta and it is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.4% of Emclaire Financial Corp shares and 65% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares. Insiders owned 16.9% of Emclaire Financial Corp shares. Comparatively, 1.9% are TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emclaire Financial Corp -2.36% 0.8% 3.4% -11.07% -1.59% 2.18% TrustCo Bank Corp NY -2.65% -3.02% -4.7% -1.78% -10.35% 12.39%

For the past year Emclaire Financial Corp was less bullish than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Emclaire Financial Corp beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 145 offices and 157 automatic teller machines in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.