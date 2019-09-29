Contrasting of Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) and S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

This is a contrast between Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) and S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial Corp 33 0.00 2.22M 1.54 20.87 S&T Bancorp Inc. 36 1.24 33.40M 3.09 12.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Emclaire Financial Corp and S&T Bancorp Inc. S&T Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial Corp. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Emclaire Financial Corp is presently more expensive than S&T Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Emclaire Financial Corp and S&T Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial Corp 6,809,815.95% 6% 0.5% S&T Bancorp Inc. 93,820,224.72% 11.3% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Emclaire Financial Corp’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. S&T Bancorp Inc. has a 0.64 beta and it is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Emclaire Financial Corp and S&T Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emclaire Financial Corp 0 0 0 0.00 S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of S&T Bancorp Inc. is $40, which is potential 8.64% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Emclaire Financial Corp and S&T Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.9% and 62.7% respectively. About 4.5% of Emclaire Financial Corp’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of S&T Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emclaire Financial Corp 0.31% 3.85% 3.37% 7.26% -6.36% 5.7% S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.87% 0.58% -3.47% -5.04% -15.08% 0.61%

For the past year Emclaire Financial Corp’s stock price has bigger growth than S&T Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors S&T Bancorp Inc. beats Emclaire Financial Corp.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.