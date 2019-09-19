Contrasting of Embraer S.A. (ERJ) and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII) have been rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer S.A. 19 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 215 1.06 N/A 18.48 12.36

In table 1 we can see Embraer S.A. and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer S.A. 0.00% -5.2% -1.8% Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 0.00% 48.3% 12.3%

Volatility and Risk

Embraer S.A. is 113.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.13. Competitively, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

Embraer S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Embraer S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Embraer S.A. and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s average target price is $270, while its potential upside is 22.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.9% of Embraer S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.7% of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 12.4% of Embraer S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Embraer S.A. -2.27% -0.1% 2.28% -3.58% -1.41% -8.72% Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. -2.3% 1.72% 2.31% 9.34% 0.14% 19.96%

For the past year Embraer S.A. had bearish trend while Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft. Its products include ERJ 145 family, EMBRAER 170/190 family, and E-Jets family of commercial aircraft. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets; and offers support services, as well as leases aircraft. It provides Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Other Related Businesses segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o JosÃ© dos Campos, Brazil.