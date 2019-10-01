Contrasting of Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO-B) and Its Rivals

As Beverages – Soft Drinks company, Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.B) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.18% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 87% of Embotelladora Andina S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.37% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embotelladora Andina S.A. 465,689,930.74% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.78% 95.15% 12.76%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Embotelladora Andina S.A. 87.41M 19 23.01 Industry Average 386.82M 8.10B 79.28

Embotelladora Andina S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Embotelladora Andina S.A. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 2.20 2.67

The rivals have a potential upside of 17.65%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0.91% -3.92% -1.59% -9.56% -10.9% -7.54% Industry Average 2.63% 11.67% 8.80% 18.86% 31.91% 29.78%

For the past year Embotelladora Andina S.A. has -7.54% weaker performance while Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s rivals have 29.78% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Embotelladora Andina S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.55 and has 1.13 Quick Ratio. Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Embotelladora Andina S.A.

Risk & Volatility

Embotelladora Andina S.A. has a beta of 0.01 and its 99.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s rivals’ beta is 1.15 which is 14.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Embotelladora Andina S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s rivals beat Embotelladora Andina S.A.