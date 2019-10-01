Contrasting of Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO-B) and Its Rivals

As Beverages – Soft Drinks company, Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.B) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
4.2% of Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.18% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 87% of Embotelladora Andina S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.37% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Embotelladora Andina S.A.
|465,689,930.74%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|4.78%
|95.15%
|12.76%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Embotelladora Andina S.A.
|87.41M
|19
|23.01
|Industry Average
|386.82M
|8.10B
|79.28
Embotelladora Andina S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Embotelladora Andina S.A. is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Embotelladora Andina S.A.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.50
|2.20
|2.67
The rivals have a potential upside of 17.65%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Embotelladora Andina S.A.
|0.91%
|-3.92%
|-1.59%
|-9.56%
|-10.9%
|-7.54%
|Industry Average
|2.63%
|11.67%
|8.80%
|18.86%
|31.91%
|29.78%
For the past year Embotelladora Andina S.A. has -7.54% weaker performance while Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s rivals have 29.78% stronger performance.
Liquidity
Embotelladora Andina S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.55 and has 1.13 Quick Ratio. Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Embotelladora Andina S.A.
Risk & Volatility
Embotelladora Andina S.A. has a beta of 0.01 and its 99.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s rivals’ beta is 1.15 which is 14.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Embotelladora Andina S.A. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s rivals beat Embotelladora Andina S.A.
