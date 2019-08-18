Contrasting of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

In table 1 we can see Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.71 shows that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 11.6%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.