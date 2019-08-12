Contrasting of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

As Biotechnology companies, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk & Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.71 beta. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 166.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.7. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 87.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.