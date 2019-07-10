Contrasting of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.6 and 30.6 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.3% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 26.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.74% weaker performance while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 39.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.