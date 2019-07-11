Contrasting of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 120 9.86 N/A 35.12 3.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.65 beta indicates that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has beta of 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated which has a 8.4 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 108.33%. Competitively Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has an average price target of $191.67, with potential upside of 59.51%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.9% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.