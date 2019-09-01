Contrasting of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 and its Quick Ratio is 13.9. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 32.5%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.